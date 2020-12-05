It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Snag a Fresh New Pair of Beats3 Wireless Headphones for $175 and Block Out the Chaotic World

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTarget DealsBeats Deals
30
Save
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones | $175 | Target
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones | $175 | Target
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones | $175 | Target

You can get a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for just $175 today at Target. These headphones are noise-canceling, so you can block out the world and find your inner calm more easily.

Advertisement

They are available in four colors at this 50% off price right now: Matte Black, Shadow Gray, Sand Dune, and Forest Green. I like the classic black pair myself, but I also think the grey pair with gold and cream accents is pretty nice. If you like digi-camo print, the green or sand-colored options are for you!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Nanfu AAA Batteries (48-Pack)
Nanfu AAA Batteries (48-Pack)
Use the promo code 50BNIPTR
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Your TV Speakers Are Terrible. Amplify Your Audio With the Best Soundbars, According to Gizmodo
The 10 Best Deals of December 4, 2020
Show off Your Dolby Atmos Surround Sound With These Room-Rumbling Films
Surround Sound Music Is Back, and Now It’s in Dolby Atmos