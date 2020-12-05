Snag a Fresh New Pair of Beats3 Wireless Headphones for $175 and Block Out the Chaotic World

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones | $175 | Target
You can get a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for just $175 today at Target. These headphones are noise-canceling, so you can block out the world and find your inner calm more easily.
They are available in four colors at this 50% off price right now: Matte Black, Shadow Gray, Sand Dune, and Forest Green. I like the classic black pair myself, but I also think the grey pair with gold and cream accents is pretty nice. If you like digi-camo print, the green or sand-colored options are for you!
