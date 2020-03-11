It's all consuming.
Snag a Free Anker Power Bank and Luggage Tag When You Buy This $90 Suitcase

Gabe Carey
Ninetygo Luggage PowerCore Bundle | $90 | Amazon | Promo code LUGGAGE90
Graphic: Gabe Carey

While the CDC advises against travel right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, discounted luggage waits for no one. Fill out the form on this page after purchasing a TSA-compliant Ninetygo suitcase to qualify for a free Anker PowerCore Slim 1000 charger and silica gel luggage tag.

The luggage, which normally sells for $160, is down $20 with the help of an on-page coupon. Then, enter the code LUGGAGE90 at checkout for an additional $50 off. Clip that, check out, send Ninetygo your order number, and—voilà!—you’ve got yourself a brand-new 10,000mAh power bank, a resilient luggage tag, and airport-proof carry-on luggage for $90.

Save yourself the hassle and over $100 by planning ahead and netting yourself three great products for over 40% less than the price of one.

Gabe Carey

