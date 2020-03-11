Snag a Free Anker Power Bank and Luggage Tag When You Buy This $90 Suitcase

Ninetygo Luggage PowerCore Bundle LUGGAGE90 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Ninetygo Luggage PowerCore Bundle | $90 | Amazon | Promo code LUGGAGE90

While the CDC advises against travel right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, discounted luggage waits for no one. Fill out the form on this page after purchasing a TSA-compliant Ninetygo suitcase to qualify for a free Anker PowerCore Slim 1000 charger and silica gel luggage tag.



Advertisement

The luggage, which normally sells for $160, is down $20 with the help of an on-page coupon. Then, enter the code LUGGAGE90 at checkout for an additional $50 off. Clip that, check out, send Ninetygo your order number, and—voilà!—you’ve got yourself a brand-new 10,000mAh power bank, a resilient luggage tag, and airport-proof carry-on luggage for $90.

Save yourself the hassle and over $100 by planning ahead and netting yourself three great products for over 40% less than the price of one.