Snag a Fenty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick in a Vibrant Hue for Just $7

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick | $7 | S ephora

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics is as pricey as it is popular , but you can get a colorful pout for a discount today with a Sephora deal.

Advertisement

Each of these brightly-hued Poutsicle j uicy s atin l ipsticks is just $7 right now. The pink and purple shades alone are bold as it is, but you can really make a statement with the vibrant blue or teal options.

I think these options might be a bit much for everyday wear—but then again , you can wear whatever you want under a mask, right? Just saying.