Snag a Fenty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick in a Vibrant Hue for Just $7

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick | $7 | Sephora
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics is as pricey as it is popular, but you can get a colorful pout for a discount today with a Sephora deal.
Each of these brightly-hued Poutsicle juicy satin lipsticks is just $7 right now. The pink and purple shades alone are bold as it is, but you can really make a statement with the vibrant blue or teal options.
I think these options might be a bit much for everyday wear—but then again, you can wear whatever you want under a mask, right? Just saying.
