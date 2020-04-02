It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Snag A Couple of Aukey 90 Degree Lightning Cables For Just $10

Tercius
2-Pack Nylon-Braided 90 Degree Lightning Cables | $10 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code 96A8NPZH
If you’ve got a couple of Lightning cables on their last legs, maybe it’s time to replace them. Right now, you can grab two nylon braided cables for $10 with code 96A8NPZH and clip the coupon on the page. Aukey says that this nylon-braided model will last longer than those standard Apple ones and they’re also capable of transferring data which is a nice plus.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

