It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Snag a Copy of Let's Go, Eevee or Let's Go, Pikachu for Just $30

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsTarget DealsBest Buy Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
98
Save
Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! | $30 | TargetPokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! | $30 | Best BuyPokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! | $30 | Best Buy
Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! | $30 | TargetPokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! | $30 | Best BuyPokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! | $30 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! | $30 | Target

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! | $30 | Best Buy

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! | $30 | Best Buy

Calling all Pokemon trainers: Target and Best Buy have great deals on both Pokemon: Let’s Go titles today. These 2018 games are the perfect entry to Pokemon games for a new generation of players, but still have appeal for seasoned fans.

Advertisement

Kotaku’s Gita Jackson put it best in her review: “Despite the changes and the modern Pokémon Go-influenced touches, the magic of Pokémon persists in Let’s Go, just by virtue of it being Pokémon.” 

You can get either Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for your Nintendo Switch for only $30 right now.

Advertisement

They’re both on sale at Best Buy where you can get free shipping.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 65" Android 4K TV
TCL 65" Android 4K TV

Over at Target, only Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! is on sale— but if you have a REDcard you get an additional 5% off your purchase. So, it’s still a win in my book.

Advertisement

This price point might not last, considering how long Pokemon games seem to hold their value. Don’t sleep on it, Snorlax!

Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Japanese Beauty Product Removes Dry-Ass Skin to Make Your Feet Baby Soft

Friday's Best Deals: Intel Core i9, Kyoku Knife Set, JACHS NY Black Friday Sale, Sony X800H 65" 4K TV, Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, and More

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS

Suit up With the Best Black Friday 2020 Menswear Deals to Restock Your Wardrobe Essentials