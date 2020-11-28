Snag a Copy of Let's Go, Eevee or Let's Go, Pikachu for Just $30

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! | $30 | Target
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! | $30 | Best Buy
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! | $30 | Best Buy
Calling all Pokemon trainers: Target and Best Buy have great deals on both Pokemon: Let’s Go titles today. These 2018 games are the perfect entry to Pokemon games for a new generation of players, but still have appeal for seasoned fans.
Kotaku’s Gita Jackson put it best in her review: “Despite the changes and the modern Pokémon Go-influenced touches, the magic of Pokémon persists in Let’s Go, just by virtue of it being Pokémon.”
You can get either Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for your Nintendo Switch for only $30 right now.
They’re both on sale at Best Buy where you can get free shipping.
Over at Target, only Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! is on sale— but if you have a REDcard you get an additional 5% off your purchase. So, it’s still a win in my book.
This price point might not last, considering how long Pokemon games seem to hold their value. Don’t sleep on it, Snorlax!