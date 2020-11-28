Snag a Copy of Let's Go, Eevee or Let's Go, Pikachu for Just $30

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! | $30 | Target

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu ! | $30 | Best Buy

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! | $30 | Best Buy

Calling all Pokemon trainers: Target and Best Buy have great deals on both Pokemon: Let’s Go titles today. These 2018 games are the perfect entry to Pokemon games for a new generation of players, but still have appeal for seasoned fans.

Advertisement

Kotaku’s Gita Jackson put it best in her review: “ Despite the changes and the modern Pokémon Go-influenced touches, the magic of Pokémon persists in Let’s Go, just by virtue of it being Pokémon.”

You can get either Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for your Nintendo Switch for only $30 right now.

Advertisement

They’re both on sale at Best Buy where you can get free shipping.

Over at Target, only Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! is on sale— but if you have a REDcard you get an additional 5% off your purchase. So, it’s still a win in my book.

Advertisement

This price point might not last, considering how long Pokemon games seem to hold their value. Don’t sleep on it, Snorlax!