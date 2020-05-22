Snag a Brand-New Surface With Best Buy's Limited Time 18-Month Financing

18-Month Financing on Surface Devices $499 and Up Graphic : Best Buy

18-Month Financing on Surface Devices $499 and Up | Best Buy | Sponsored



Thinking of adding a Microsoft Surface to your tablet collection but low on funds? Best Buy has 18 interest-free reasons why now’s the best time to seal the deal. For a limited time, the retailer is offering 18 month financing on Microsoft’s collection of new Surface devices priced $499 and up when you open up a My Best Buy Visa Platinum Account.

From now through December 25, you can choose from a variety of shiny new Surface devices, from the modestly-priced 8GB Surface Go 2 with 128GB of storage at $549 to the splurge-worthy 15" Surface Book 3 2-in-1 laptop at $3,399. Just visit the Best Buy store page and select the model you’re interested in purchasing.

Graphic : Best Buy

This deal affords you the freedom to take home a powerful new Surface Go 2 or Surface Book 3 (the latest models in the Surface lineup) without having to pony up the entirety of that stimulus check right away. Most models are already well over $499, so you’ve got quite a bit of freedom when it comes to selecting the one that works best for you while still qualifying for the financing offer.



Our friends at Gizmodo called the Surface Go the “best cheap laptop” earlier in April 2020, praising its quality fit and finish for the price. Upgrading to the Surface Go 2 should net you the same type of quality product for a bit more dough.

Best Buy’s stipulations state that, in order to participate in the deal, you must of course continue making monthly payments on your purchase with your financing plan. Most importantly, you must pay the entire promotional purchase balance off by the end of the 18 months allotted. As long as you pay off your balance within the 18 months, you’ll be charged zero interest as part of the promotional period’s terms.

Summer’s almost here, and that means you’re probably going to go portable when it’s consistently nice enough outside to work. Treat yourself to a new Surface device to make working remotely just a tiny bit more bearable.