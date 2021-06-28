It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Snag a 613-Piece LEGO Masters Classic Set Bundle for Just $25

It's four sets in one plus a storage bag - at a bargain price

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
LEGO Masters Creative Value Set | $25 | Walmart

Fox’s LEGO Masters show, currently in its second season, is a delightful showcase of toy-based ingenuity and engineering. Now, LEGO is looking to help onboard the next generation of masters with this discounted bundle at Walmart. It includes four LEGO Creative sets in a single package spanning 613 pieces and a bonus storage bag, all for $25. A comparably-sized LEGO Creative set usually goes for $40, so this is a sweet starter kit for builders of any age.

