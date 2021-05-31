It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Snag a 2-Pack of 40 Flavor Boxes of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans For $22 Today

Elizabeth Lanier
2-Pack: Jelly Belly 40-Flavor Gift Box | $22 | MorningSave
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
2-Pack: Jelly Belly 40-Flavor Gift Box | $22 | MorningSave

Want a sweet deal? Get yourself a 2-pack of these multi-flavor Jelly Belly packs over at MorningSave right now for $22.!

You’ll get classic favorites among those 40 flavors, of course, including: Blueberry, Buttered Popcorn, Cinnamon, Coconut, Licorice, Tangerine, Green Apple, Juicy Pear, Watermelon, Very Cherry, and many more.

These make great gifts, but note that they expire in September! Also, Jelly Belly beans are ideal since they are OU Kosher, gluten-free, peanut-free, dairy-free, fat-free, and vegetarian friendly!

This deal is only good for Memorial Day (or earlier if sold out), so don’t miss out.

