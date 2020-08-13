It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Snag 25% off Select Scents From Yankee Candle and Set a Serene Scene

Sheilah Villari
25% off Select Yankee Candles | $19 | Amazon Gold Box
25% off Select Yankee Candles | $19 | Amazon Gold Box

Today only grab 25% off select Yankee Candles from Amazon. There are twelve to choose from and prices vary a little depending on line and size but you’re looking at $18 - $22. Given that they are all about the same size you’ll get between 110 and 150 hours of burn time. Plus they are all made right in the USA. Yankee Candle indeed.

If you’re looking to fill your home with a classic aromoa you can’t go wrong with Cinnamon Stick ($18) in this large two-wick tumblr, which most will all be. Patchouli is definitely a throwback scent ($18) and I’m sure you knew a hippie girl in high school who rocked it. It defintiely sets a mellow mood if that’s your groove man. This Vineyard candle ($19) seems like a real mom one complete with aromas of cabernet, merlot, and zinfandel grapes. It’ll transport you to Nappa Valley since you proably shouldn’t fly there right now. There’s plenty to choose from no matter your essance preference but act now before they are gone.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

