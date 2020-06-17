It's all consuming.
Snag 25% off Over 40 Products in Lookfantastic's Must-Haves Sale

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Lookfantastic always has something I like for less and now they’re discounting their favorites for everyone. Over forty of their go-to products are on sale for 25% off with the code MUSTGET25.

Need to fake a vacation glow because you haven’t been able to go on one this year? Isle of Paradise is a fan favorite and their tanning spray ($19) is all the rage for its easy application and no-mess transfer. Molton Brown lotion is tops when it comes to smell and quality. This lime and patchouli bottle is $9 off with the code and will last you a while even with all your handwashing. If multiple steps in face care are a bit daunting for you this all-in-one cleanser/toner ($24) might be your ticket to clear skin. There’s a lot of different products to choose from I’m sure you’ll find a few new faves, maybe even this teeth whitening kit ($64).

Free shipping on orders over $30 and no end date for this sale has been announced.

