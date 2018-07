Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: The coupon disappeared, sorry!

Amazon makes their own brand of trail mix and a bunch of flavors are discounted right now. I’ve tried the dried cranberry flavor and it’s tasty and, unlike other trail mixes, has a good variety of nuts, not just 99% peanuts.

Advertisement

Make sure you see the coupon on the product page, but just to note, you won’t see the discount until checkout.