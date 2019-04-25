Image: Ana Luisa Suarez

There’s nothing more frustrating than putting on a $40 foundation, only to realize you can still see your under-eye bags, hyperpigmentation, or red spots underneath. That’s why the makeup gods created color corrector palettes. And this on-sale Sephora + PANTONE UNIVERSE Color + Conceal Palette has 15 creamy shades to choose from for your finicky skin.

The palette comes in two tones—light/medium and medium/dark—that are both $25. The lighter palette has green concealer, which can neutralize redness in those who have light/medium skin tones, and each palette comes with a booklet explaining which shade works best for the corresponding skin issues. According to reviews on Sephora’s website, the colors are very pigmented and take some expert blending skills to work in, but they’ll certainly do the trick.