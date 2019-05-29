Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Depending on where you live, summer means dealing with some frizzy situations. Be prepared for when that humidity hits your hair, and stock up on this Biosilk Silk Therapy, now on sale at Ulta for $8. This leave-in treatment is made with organic coconut oil and absorbs quickly to moisturize and strengthen hair, without creating a greasy mess. (On the rare occasion where I straighten my naturally curly hair, I always hit it with a dime-sized amount of this smoothing stuff; a little really goes a long way.) Bonus: It makes your hair really shiny, and smells pretty good, too.

