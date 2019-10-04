Smoke the Best Brisket In Your Apartment Building With This Small, Discounted Kamado Grill

Lifesmart Deen Brothers Series 15" Blue Kamado Ceramic Grill Photo : Walmart

Lifesmart Deen Brothers Series 15" Blue Kamado Ceramic Grill | $200 | Walmart

Ceramic kamado grills—in the style of the big green egg—offer incredible temperature regulation and consistency, making them great for smoking meats all day long with minimal fuss.



This 15" grill from Lifesmart is small. Cute, even. But if its 11 7 square inches of cooking surface are enough for your needs, it’s a steal at $200. As our resident pit master Corey put it, “Could definitely fit a brisket or pork butt on there. No ribs though.”

Personally, I think this would be a great grilling option for apartment dwellers who only have access to a small balcony, and not a big yard. You’ll have the best brisket in the complex, just make sure you don’t run afoul of any fire codes.