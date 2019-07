Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Masterbuilt Portable Smoker | $50 | Walmart

Have dreams of becoming a bonafide pitmaster? Don’t let your dreams be dreams, and pick up this $50 Masterbuilt portable smoker. This teensy propane-fueled smoker is perfect for smoking meats at home or on-the-go. Masterbuilt promises that despite its diminutive size, it’ll be able to “smoke whole turkeys, pork butts, and more.”

Advertisement

At $50, it’s practically an impulse buy. Come and get it before this deal’s up in smoke.