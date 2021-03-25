Smell Ya Later: Aden Candles Are 25% off at Huckberry

25% off Aden Candles Image : Huckberry

25% off Aden Candles | Huckberry

God, I love candles. Peach, pumpkin nutmeg pie, coconut mint. You name it, you can probably catch a whiff of the scent in our house. And while Aden’s candles are a little more rugged and a little less reminiscent of scrumptious desserts than my own, smells like Cactus & Palo Santo, Leather & Sandalwood, and Redwoods & Mountain Air could fill the void of outdoor activities and travel in your life while you’re stuck indoors working, whether back at the office or social distancing at home. For a limited time, they’re also on sale at Huckberry, at a steep 25% discount.

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but as a pet owner, my apartment is—more than once a day—filled with the horrible stench of cat and dog excrements. With a nice $24 candle, or $72 for a pack of three, you can conceal vile odors at a modest price. Out of sight (or smell), out of mind.