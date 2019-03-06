Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You like things that smell good? Of course you do. Buy these essential oils.

On top of pouring a couple drops in your aromatherapy diffuser, you can use them to make your trash smell better, ward off bugs, freshen up your house and shoes, and a whole lot more. One bottle of essential oils usually costs around $2, but today, you can get a variety pack of eight for $11. Just be sure to clip the $1 coupon and enter code DF9K9O9D to get this set for $11.