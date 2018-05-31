The Photo Finish Foundation Primer from Smashbox basically started the silicone revolution in facial primers. It’s still a bestseller and right now, you can get a travel size of the stuff for only $10. I would highly recommend picking up a couple of these, because three of the travel-size tubes are more product than the full-size version, and you’ll still save $6.
Smashbox's Cult-Favorite Photo Finish Primer Is Only $10 Right Now
