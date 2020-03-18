It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops Charge Faster With Anker's 30W Slim Charger at its Lowest Price Ever [Exclusive]

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAnker Deals
560
Save
Anker 30W Slim Fast Charger | $21 | Amazon | Use code KINJA2614
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker 30W Slim Fast Charger | $21 | Amazon | Use code KINJA2614

Eliminate all the guesswork on which of your billion or so adapters will fast charge your devices by grabbing Anker’s 30W PowerIQ 3.0 charger, which is normally $35, but comes down to just $21 when using coupon code KINJA2614. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for one of these.

Advertisement

It’s light and compact, so much so it can hide in your front pocket with little fuss. It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Apple Lightning fast charging, and USB-C Power Delivery, giving you the flexibility to quickly charge iPhone and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Macbooks, and more. The only problem is you’ll need to supply your own cables, which doesn’t have to add that much more to your total price if you pay close attention to Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This $14 Gaming Headset Will Help You Get The Most Out of Your PS4

Get Comfy With a $12 Pair of Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers

What's the Best Standing Desk?

Toilet Paper Is Cancelled. Pick Up This Discounted Bio Bidet, Right Now