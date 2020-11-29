It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Smarten up Your Old Appliances With the K-Link Smart Plug Wi-Fi Four-Pack for Just $18

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
BN-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug Outlet | $18 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
There may be plenty of appliances around your home that you want to remotely command, whether if its because you’ll be away for a period of time, or you just want more control over them.

The BN-Link Smart Plugs control these by being plugged into the outlet, and using their Wi-Fi connection, can communicate to you by Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can command them to switch on or off the appliance in question.

You’re given four plugs here, which, for $18, is a great deal for having four appliances across your home being given smart-functionality.

Daryl Baxter

