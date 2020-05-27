It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Smarten up Your Health Tracking With the Eufy Smart Scale and Smart Plug Mini Bundle for Just $50

Jordan McMahon
Eufy Smart Scale P1 and Smart Plug Mini Bundle | $50 | Amazon
Eufy Smart Scale P1 and Smart Plug Mini Bundle | $50 | Amazon
Eufy Smart Scale P1 and Smart Plug Mini Bundle | $50 | Amazon

Health tracking isn’t a necessity, but if it’s something you’re interested in, having a smart scale can make tracking your weight a bit less of a chore. The Eufy Smart Scale is available today in a bundle with the Eufy Smart Plug Mini, for just $50, giving you a cheap entry into the world of health tracking gizmos. This one’s not just good for weight tracking, though; it can also track body fat percentage (But honestly you shouldn’t worry about this too much), or body water, though accuracy may vary. Whatever you choose to track, it’ll sync all your data to Google Health or Apple HealthKit, depending on your chosen platform, and you can start getting a more comprehensive look at your routine.

Jordan McMahon

