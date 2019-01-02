Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If your New Years resolution is to hit the gym, support all your hard work with Amazon’s TrueFit Protein Shake Gold Box. Four shake flavors are all available for $23, and each serving contains a heaping dose of protein, probiotics, plus organic fruits and vegetables, and vitamins and minerals. This deal only lasts one day, but since it will probably take you longer than that to reach your fitness goals for the year, you should stock up on shakes now.

