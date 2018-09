Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Many dogs, my own included, suck down their food with the speed of a Shop Vac, which is endlessly amusing, but not all that great for their digestion. Luckily, these discounted bowls include lots of crevices and channels that slow down the kibble foraging, and encourage your pup to chew properly. The price varies a bit by size and color, but all three are only $7-$9 in today’s Gold Box.