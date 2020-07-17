It's all consuming.
Slow Cooking and High Savings With This Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for Just $69

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMorningSave Deals
29
Save
Programmable Multi-Function Pressure Cooker | $69 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Pressure cookers are for those who are less patient when it comes to food prep. But you do get your money’s worth if look at power to price. You can do a lot with cheaper foods and slower dishes in a pressure cooker. Chefman’s XL 8-Quart Programmable Multi-Function Pressure Cooker is $81 off right now and it’s what you’ve been searching for.

This is a larger model so if you have a big family or are an expert in meal prep this is definitely the appliance for you. The presets help get everything just right instead of making educated guesses. There are ten presets for pressure cooking, four for sloe cooking, and four for steaming. You’ll also see sear, sauté, Keep Warm, and ‘Delay Start’ to ensure every meal is perfectly prepared. The lid locks in place for safety and all the accessories are dishwasher safe. This particular one is black and stainless steel and will blend in with whatever else you have on your counter.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

