It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Slow Cook like a Pro with an Instant Pot Aura Cooker at 54% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
26
Save
Instant Pot Aura | $60 | Amazon
Instant Pot Aura | $60 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Instant Pot Aura | $60 | Amazon

At this time of year a slow cooker is an ideal option to test the waters of other foods you want to try out around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Advertisement

This is where the Instant Pot Aura comes in, where you can sauté vegetables, bake some lasagne or steam some hams to your heart’s content.

Advertisement

At 54% off for Black Friday it’s a great option to keep that dinner warm and have it exactly to your standards, mainly thanks to its 10 smart programs and ‘Keep Warm’ functions.

For the coming holidays, it’s an ideal option to showcase your cooking skills, either with family or across Zoom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch, AeroGarden Harvest Slim, Samsung 49" Curved Monitor, Martha Stewart Bath Towels, Lisa Frank Cosmetics, and More

Get Duke Nukem Forever for 56 Cents, I Guess

Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Sale, Knit Caps, Golden Tee Arcade, Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, JACHS NY Men's Pants, and More

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals