Slow Cook like a Pro with an Instant Pot Aura Cooker at 54% Off

Instant Pot Aura $60 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020

Instant Pot Aura | $60 | Amazon

At this time of year a slow cooker is an ideal option to test the waters of other foods you want to try out around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This is where the Instant Pot Aura comes in, where you can sauté vegetables, bake some lasagne or steam some hams to your heart’s content.

At 54% off for Black Friday it’s a great option to keep that dinner warm and have it exactly to your standards, mainly thanks to its 10 smart programs and ‘Keep Warm’ functions.

For the coming holidays, it’s an ideal option to showcase your cooking skills, either with family or across Zoom.