Slip On Seavees' Iconic Skateboard Shoes For Just $51

Seavees Hermosa Plimsoll Sneakers Graphic : Shep McAllister

Seavees Hermosa Plimsoll Sneakers | $51 | Huckberry

Scoot over, Vans, Seavees makes the best skateboard shoes out there, and their versatile Hermosa Plimsoll is an absolute steal at $51.

Advertisement

The shoe’s linen upper is durable and breathable, and comes in four chambray color finishes (one of which is a little more expensive than the others), and the a ntique nickel eyelets add a high-end touch the everyday shoe. They ship free, and you can return them for free too if you don’t end up liking them (you’ll end up liking them).