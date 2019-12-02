It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsShoes

Slip Into Some Dad Sneakers During This One-Day Sale On New Balance

Ana Suarez
Filed to:cyber monday deals
174
Save
New Balance Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

New Balance Gold Box | Amazon

Fire up the barbeque, lock your thermostat, and lace-up a pair of crisp white New Balance. It is time to reach Peak Dad. You can get your own pair of the Universal Dad Shoe (or maybe something more stylish) during today’s New Balance Gold Box on Amazon. In case it isn’t clear, since there are 50 Dad jokes, plenty of women’s sneakers are on sale, too.

Advertisement

And just a reminder, since this is a Gold Box, that means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Stock Up On LEGO and Building Blocks For Christmas During Today's Gold Box

Don't Change the Channel, a Ton of Philips x Google Assistant TVs Are On Sale

Seriously Upgrade Your Mop Game With This Discounted Microfiber System

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts