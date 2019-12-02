Slip Into Some Dad Sneakers During This One-Day Sale On New Balance

New Balance Gold Box | Amazon

Fire up the barbeque, lock your thermostat, and lace-up a pair of crisp white New Balance. It is time to reach Peak Dad. You can get your own pair of the Universal Dad Shoe (or maybe something more stylish) during today’s New Balance Gold Box on Amazon . In case it isn’t clear, since there are 50 Dad jokes , plenty of women’s sneakers are on sale, too .

Advertisement

And just a reminder, since this is a Gold Box, that means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement