Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with these discounted Kershaw pocket knives. You may wonder why a harmless, city dude like myself would carry around a knife. Well, lemme tell you, it comes in handy a lot more than you think.

Wanna evenly divide a bagel? BAM. KNIFE.

Want to properly schmear a bagel? Put your stupid, wasteful plastic knife away. BAM. EVERY DAY CARRY KNIFE.

Advertisement

... I guess all of my knife uses are food/bagel based. But that’s just the sign of a good life.

And a good life is what we all want, yeah? So get a freakin’ knife. It really impressed the girl I went on a bagel date with the other week. Not because it was dangerous, but because I know how many plastic knives I’ve saved by carrying one around (24).

(I also showed her my to-go Tupperware.)

Oh yeah, the knives. Well these knives are great, discounted and come in many different colors. But these discounts will only last until the end of day, so act fast.