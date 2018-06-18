You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be cut open? You could be that person with today’s Kershaw Cryo knife Gold Box. Prices vary a bit by color and blade length, but they’re all great deals, and in most cases, all-time low prices.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Slip a Kershaw Cryo Knife Into Your Pocket Starting at $16, Today Only
You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be cut open? You could be that person with today’s Kershaw Cryo knife Gold Box. Prices vary a bit by color and blade length, but they’re all great deals, and in most cases, all-time low prices.