Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I’m not a fan of slime. It’s messy, it gets everywhere, it stains things... it’s just not my kind of toy. But we make all kinds of sacrifices for our children, and despite all my efforts to nudge her in another direction, the only thing my daughter has asked Santa for this year is slime. So she’s getting slime.

The pre-made kind is at least slightly less terrible than the kits where you mix it yourself (in my limited experience, at least), so if you find yourself in a similar predicament, the Compound Kings Slime 10-Pack might be the way to go. You can choose neon fluffy slime or sparkle glitzy slime — or, since they’re currently half price, both — and try your best to be okay with the ensuing chaos.

