Hurling yourself onto a slip and slide was one of the best parts of summer when you were a kid. Slip and slides don’t need to live in the past, though. You can get a TEAM MAGNUS XXL Slip and Slide for $64. It is 31-feet-long, so you and all of your grown friends can still enjoy it. If you’ve ever played a game of Slip and Flip, the dual racer lanes are a feature you’ve needed since college. It even comes with a crash pad, for those who get a little too enthusiastic when slipping and sliding.