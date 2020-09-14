It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Slice Your Way Through Life With a Cuisinart Electric Knife, Only $49

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Cuisinart Electric Knife | $49 | Morning Save
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Cuisinart Electric Knife | $49 | Morning Save

Before any of us knows it, the holidays will be here. It sounds so far fetched, but wouldn’t you like to be prepared with a Cuisinart electric knife from Morning Save? It’s only $49, and comes with two blades—ridged and straight—along with a wooden butcher board for display purposes. I have one of these, and in the beginning, I felt like my Nana at all holiday functions, carrying it in her purse, but as soon as it sliced through a fried turkey and whole ham like butter, I just went with the flow. What are you waiting for? Easier slicing is a click away.

