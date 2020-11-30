It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Slice Your Food to Perfection With a $15 Set of Cuisinart Knives

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsCyber Monday DealsCyber MondayHoliday 2020
106
Save
CuisineArt 10-Piece Knife Set | $15 | Macy’s
CuisineArt 10-Piece Knife Set | $15 | Macy’s
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

CuisineArt 10-Piece Knife Set | $15 | Macy’s

Who doesn’t want a set of colorful knives for your kitchen? If your current knife set is dull and uninspiring, I would grab this $15 Cuisinart 10-piece knife set that is 62% off. It includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a pairing knife. It also includes knife covers and comes with a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. You’ll never be confused about which knife is which again since they’re basically color-coded. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Ladies, I Present to You the Cyber Monday Deals to Keep Your Wallets Happy and Your Closets Full
Get Ready to Refresh Walmart.com Like Your Life Depends on It
Plug Into the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Tech Deals
HP Has Serious Laptop, Desktop, and Monitor Bargains for Cyber Monday