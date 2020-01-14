Slice Up Your Life With This $110 Chef'sChoice Food Slicer

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Chef’sChoice Tilted Food Carriage Slicer | $110 | Amazon
Do you like to slice your own meats at home? Who needs to go to the deli. Not you! Especially not after you snag a Chef’sChoice Tilted Food Carriage Slicer for $110 on Amazon. It can slice meat super thin or provide you with 3/4-inch thick slices, whichever you prefer.
Just an FYI, this slicer is part of a Gold Box sale, which means it is discounted for today only and while supplies last.
