It's all consuming.
Slice Up Your Life With This $110 Chef'sChoice Food Slicer

Ana Suarez
Chef’sChoice Tilted Food Carriage Slicer | $110 | Amazon
Do you like to slice your own meats at home? Who needs to go to the deli. Not you! Especially not after you snag a Chef’sChoice Tilted Food Carriage Slicer for $110 on Amazon. It can slice meat super thin or provide you with 3/4-inch thick slices, whichever you prefer.

Just an FYI, this slicer is part of a Gold Box sale, which means it is discounted for today only and while supplies last.

