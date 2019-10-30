It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Slice Prep Work In Half With This Discounted Cuisinart Food Processor

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
212
Save
Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor | $100 | Amazon

Cut the work out of your Thanksgiving dinner preparation thanks to today’s Gold Box. Today only, Amazon is chopping down the price on a Cuisinart 14-cup food processor. Normally selling for about $160, this model can shred, slice, and chop all the ingredients of your enormous family meal. Better still, it offers dishwasher-safe parts, so clean up will be a breeze, too.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. This lowest price ever will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So act fast.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Jachs's Fall Flash Sale Is Here and You Can Get Shirts For Just $11
Give Your Old Shoes the Boot After Shopping This Frye Flash Event
Get 20% Off Select Cat Essentials From Chewy For National Cat Day

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts