It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Slice Bread With Kyoku’s ‘Brutally Sharp’ Serrated Knife, Now 30% off

This bold and beautiful bread knife is down to $39 at Amazon

By
Andrew Hayward
Alerts
Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” Serrated Bread Knife | $39 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KYOKUTVF
Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” Serrated Bread Knife | $39 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KYOKUTVF
Image: Kyoku
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” Serrated Bread Knife | $39 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KYOKUTVF

Advertisement

We’re fans of Kyoku’s beautiful and incredibly effective knives, which feature Japanese steel that is cryogenically treated and has a slight angle for safer, smoother cutting. If you’re looking for a bread knife that’s as eye-catching as it is powerful, check out this Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” serrated knife.

It has a 4.7-star rating from Amazon customers, one of whom said that it’s “brutally sharp.” Another said it “cuts bread,” and between those two qualities, we’re satisfied. Right now, you can save 30% off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and inputting promo code KYOKUTVF at checkout, knocking the price down to $39.