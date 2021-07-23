Slice Bread With Kyoku’s ‘Brutally Sharp’ Serrated Knife, Now 30% off

Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” Serrated Bread Knife | $39 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KYOKUTVF



Advertisement

We’re fans of Kyoku’s beautiful and incredibly effective knives, which feature Japanese steel that is cryogenically treated and has a slight angle for safer, smoother cutting. If you’re looking for a bread knife that’s as eye-catching as it is powerful, check out this Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” serrated knife.

It has a 4.7-star rating from Amazon customers, one of whom said that it’s “brutally sharp.” Another said it “cuts bread,” and between those two qualities, we’re satisfied. Right now, you can save 30% off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and inputting promo code KYOKUTVF at checkout, knocking the price down to $39.