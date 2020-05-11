It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Slice and Dice Like a Hot Knife Through Butter With KYOKU's 8" Daimyo Chef Knife, Now 21% Off

Quentyn Kennemer
KYOKU 8&quot; Daimyo Chef Knife | $77 | Amazon | Use code KYOKU2QL
Image: KYOKU
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
KYOKU 8" Daimyo Chef Knife | $77 | Amazon | Use code KYOKU2QL

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart work well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—you’ll want something a bit more serious. Take a look at KYOKU’s 8" Daimyo chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $77 with promo code KYOKU2QL. 

By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

