Slice and Dice in Style With This $29 Ten Piece Ceramic Coated Knife Set From Cuisinart

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These ten ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and just $24.

The handles are made of sleek marble giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. The grey steel is sophisticated but not overstated to blend in with whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

