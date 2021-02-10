Slice and Dice in Style With This $15 Ten Piece Ceramic Coated Knife Set From Cuisinart

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) | $15 | Macy’s



I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These colorful ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and only $15.

The handles are made of sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. The steel is sophisticated but not overstated, even with its bright hues. Somehow they seem to blend in with whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

These will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in July 2020 and updated new information on 2/10/2020.