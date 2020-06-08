Slice and Dice Fruits & Veggies With a $25 Müeller Austria Slicer

Mü eller Austria Veggie Slicer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Mü eller Austria Veggie Slicer | $25 | Amazon



Are you cooking more since the restaurants are mostly closed? Have you noticed that your knife skills are basically trash? I’ve got a solution for you—a Müller Austria veggie slicer. It’s only $25 and can slice, dice, and shred whatever it is you need to. It comes with five different blades and a guard to keep your fingers nice and safe throughout the whole endeavor. What are you waiting for? Grab one and become a hometown chef!

Advertisement