It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Slice and Dice Fruits & Veggies With a $25 Müeller Austria Slicer

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
609
Save
Müeller Austria Veggie Slicer | $25 | Amazon
eller Austria Veggie Slicer | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

eller Austria Veggie Slicer | $25 | Amazon

Are you cooking more since the restaurants are mostly closed? Have you noticed that your knife skills are basically trash? I’ve got a solution for you—a Müller Austria veggie slicer. It’s only $25 and can slice, dice, and shred whatever it is you need to. It comes with five different blades and a guard to keep your fingers nice and safe throughout the whole endeavor. What are you waiting for? Grab one and become a hometown chef!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sonos Is Granting Your Home Audio Dreams With These Big Bargains

Here's What to Buy Your Dad for Father's Day

The Five Best VPNs, According to Our Readers

AUKEY's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Has All the Plugs You Need, Down to $30