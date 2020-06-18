It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Slice and Dice (And Save!) With $29 off Kyoku Steak Knives

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Kyoku Daimyo Steak Knives (Set of 4) | $99 | Amazon (use code KYOKUDWK)
Image: Kyoku
Kyoku Daimyo Steak Knives (Set of 4) | $99 | Amazon (use code KYOKUDWK)

No kitchen is complete without a killer set of steak knives, and you can’t do much better than Kyoku’s Daimyo series. Made of Japanese Damascus steel, these “ruthlessly sharp” (and sharp-looking) blades are guaranteed for life and have a slightly curved edge to slice through a hearty steak with ease.

Right now, you can add a set of four Kyoku Daimyo steak knives to your arsenal for just $99, which is $29 off the list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code KYOKUDWK at checkout to secure the savings.

