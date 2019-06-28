Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Prepworks by Progressive 16-Slice Thin Apple Slicer & Corer | $7 | Amazon

Obviously, you can slice an apple with a regular knife. But if that’s something you do often, Prepworks by Progressive’s dedicated slicer will save you a ton of time, and is a great deal at just $7.



Advertisement

If you want to make a snarky comment about this apple slicer and corer being a vile kitchen unitasker, I invite you to write it out on a piece of paper, then crumple it up and swallow it.