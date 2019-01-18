Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options just got a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade just launched on Amazon last month, and you can save 15% with promo code 15QAW1EC, which brings it down to $43. I can think of no better tool to open all of the boxes you order from Kinja Deals.

WESN also makes an adorable leather sheath, and it’s also 15% off with code 1552OYO3.