Global’s G2 chef’s knife doesn’t just look cool; it’s actually one of our readers’ favorites, and you can score a rare $10 discount on it today with promo code KINJAG2.



The G2 features a straight edge rather than a beveled edge like most western knives, which means the blade will be lighter and sharper, though just a bit more complicated to re-sharpen. The unique stainless steel handle also features Global’s trademark dimples for a more secure grip. The knife pretty much always sells for $100, so if you’ve had your eye on it, this is a rare opportunity to save.