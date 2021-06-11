Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition Is a No-Brainer For $4

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Image : Square Enix

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition | $4 | Microsoft

If you never got around to playing Sleeping Dogs, the Xbox downloadable definitive edition is just $4 right now at Microsoft, which is an absolute steal. If you’re on the fence, Kotaku can help you decide.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 08/12/2017 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 06/11/2021.