Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition Is a No-Brainer For $4

Fight your way up a criminal organization without blowing your cover.

Shep McAllister
Image: Square Enix
If you never got around to playing Sleeping Dogs, the Xbox downloadable definitive edition is just $4 right now at Microsoft, which is an absolute steal. If you’re on the fence, Kotaku can help you decide.

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 08/12/2017 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 06/11/2021. 

