Anjee Weighted Blanket, 20 Pounds, 60" x 80" | $42 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use promo code 7ZNLC2B3

Sleeping is stressful. It can be hard for people to fall asleep and sometimes even harder to stay asleep. If you struggle with anxious sleeping habits, you’re in luck. Many people swear by weighted blankets when it comes to restless sleep. Right now, you can take your pick of the lot with over 35% off Anjee weighted blankets. You can choose from a variety of blanket weights for under $45.

The 12-pound blanket is $35 when you use the code JDVCMATK and clip the 13% off coupon. The 48" x 72" 15-pound blanket is $39 when you clip the 10% off coupon and use the promo code WYM92D58. The 60" x 80" 15-pound blanket is when you use the promo code NR6632EE and clip the 10% off coupon. The 20-pound blanket is $42 when you clip the 13% off coupon and use the promo code 7ZNLC2B3. What are you weighting for? Get it. Sorry, I’ll see myself out.