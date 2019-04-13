Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Why are you awake? It’s Saturday. Oh, were you having a hard time staying asleep? Maybe this’ll help: Woot is offering significant discounts on refurbished Marpac Sound Machines, marking it down to just $25, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Marpac’s Dohm-DS boasts a 4.4-star average on over 6,000 reviews, so it’s safe to say it’s a well-vetted product. I have a lot of friends who swear by a white noise machine, and right now is a perfect time to try one out.

If you want the Elite or the black model, they’ll cost you an extra $5.