Image: Backcountry

If you’re big into camping, you’ll want to pitch a tent at Backcountry’s sale on camping gear, happening today only. Outdoor adventurers can save an additional 20% on tons of gear, including sleeping bags, packs, tents, and apparel. Many of the items included in the promotion are specifically for cold weather, which means the camping fun doesn’t need to end come fall. So stock up now, and start setting your sights on that campsite.

