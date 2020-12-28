It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Sleep Philosophy's Weighted Blanket Is 65% off and Ready to Help Usher You Into Slumberland

Sheilah Villari
Sleep Philosophy Weighted Blanket | $38 | Macy's
Sleep Philosophy Weighted Blanket | $38 | Macy’s

This year has been pretty stressful but the good news is it’s almost over. The bad news is it currently doesn’t look any better. If like most people you’ve been pretty anxious this year small comforts have meant the world. A weighted blanket might be a cozy solution to a stressful problem. Take $72 off of Sleep Philosophy’s Weighted Blanket for the next week.

The super-soft blanket is plush on one side and a snuggly berber on the other. This size is the smaller of the bunch from the company but still sixty inches long and fifty inches wide. It weighs in at almost eleven pounds and comes in five colors. The weight is evenly distributed to give the illusion of a light comforting hug. This will help make sleep deeper, longer, and more restful. The glass beads in the middle are OEKO-TEX certified which means they aren’t harmful and contain no chemicals. Spot clean if it gets dirty. Don’t let blanket season pass you by without the best rest you can have.

This will ship for free and the deal runs until January 3.

