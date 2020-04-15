It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Sleep Like a Baby With 10% Off Casper Products

Elizabeth Henges
10% Off Order | Casper | Use code GOODSNOOZE
10% Off Order | Casper | Use code GOODSNOOZE

I don’t know how other people do it, but I need my eight hours of sleep. Sometimes, I need twelve hours of sleep. I’m a light sleeper, and if I don’t get enough sleep too often, I become an unproductive zombie. So trust me when I say Casper makes some great products to help you sleep, and right now you can save 10% by using the code GOODSNOOZE at checkout.

Casper is most well-known for their mattresses, but I want to point you attention to some of the other products they offer instead. Casper’s original pillow is one of the most comfy pillows I laid my head on, and with the sale it’s $59. Waking up without neck and shoulder tension is truly an amazing experience, and I’d highly recommend it. I haven’t tried the Glow Light out, but I’m tempted—like many I spend all day in front of computer and TV screens and have trouble falling asleep, and something that gets the melotonin flowing is a win in my book. $116 is worth it for a good night’s sleep!

